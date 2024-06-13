Telangana govt to run 150 ‘Mahila Shakti’ canteens in 2 years

Hyderabad: With a view to strengthening the women’s self-help groups (SHGs) economically, the State government has taken the decision to start 150 “Mahila Shakthi Canteens” in major government offices, district collectorates, bus stands, tourist spots and temples in the next couple of years.

Chief secretary Santhi Kumari held a meeting with the principal secretaries of line departments at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Thursday, where she said that a study on similar canteens like “Anna Canteens” in Kerala and “Didi Ki Rasoi” in West Bengal has already been done.

She also said that training would be provided to women’s SHGs to operate the canteens.

She directed the panchayat raj and rural development commissioner to prepare the plans for the area of land required, and the road map for running the canteens.