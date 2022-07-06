Telangana govt to set up cattle hostels across the state

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 6th July 2022 4:16 pm IST
Representational Image (Source: Unsplash)

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is planning on opening cattle hostels across all the villages in the state. The announcement for the same was made by Telangana Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Tuesday.

Bulk milk cooling units (BMCU) was inaugrated by Kumar, along with Karimnagar Milk Production Company Limited (KMPCL) chairman Rajeshwar Rao and Husnabad MLA V Satish Kumar.

The units were inaugurated in Sundaragiri in Chigirumamidi Mandal of Karimnagar district, Indranagar of Elkathurthy Mandal, and Anthakkapet village of Akkannapet Mandal in Siddipet district.

Kumar was quoted by the New Indian Express as saying that Telangana is planning to increase milk production as part of its white revolution program.

