Telangana govt to table key reservation bills in Assembly’s special session

Following the session, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and a delegation are scheduled to visit New Delhi.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th February 2025 1:55 pm IST
Telangana government to convene special assembly session on February 7 to approve caste census.
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is planning to hold a special Assembly session in the first week of March. The session, expected to last five days, will focus on passing laws related to reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) and Scheduled Castes (SCs), addressing long-pending demands for social justice.

Following the session, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and a delegation are scheduled to visit New Delhi on March 10. While the purpose of the visit has not been officially disclosed, it is expected to involve political and administrative discussions at the national level.

The upcoming Assembly session is expected to be significant, as the government is likely to introduce key reservation laws, shaping its governance agenda.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th February 2025 1:55 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button