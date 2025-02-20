Telangana govt to table key reservation bills in Assembly’s special session

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is planning to hold a special Assembly session in the first week of March. The session, expected to last five days, will focus on passing laws related to reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) and Scheduled Castes (SCs), addressing long-pending demands for social justice.

Following the session, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and a delegation are scheduled to visit New Delhi on March 10. While the purpose of the visit has not been officially disclosed, it is expected to involve political and administrative discussions at the national level.

The upcoming Assembly session is expected to be significant, as the government is likely to introduce key reservation laws, shaping its governance agenda.