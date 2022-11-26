Telangana govt to take up Metro Phase II: KTR

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao said that the State government would take up the second phase of Metro project in Hyderabad whether the Union government can extend the support the project or not.

Speaking at a programme after inaugurating the Shilpa-layout flyover here on Friday, Minister KT Rama Rao said the State government was committed to take up the second phase of Metro project and it would complete the project like the first phase of Metro project which was not cooperated by the union government.

‘In the second phase of Metro project, two routes were proposed from Lakdikapul to BHEL (26 km) and Nagole to LB Nagar (5km). Apart from this, another route from Airport to Mindspace (32 km) will also be taken up. As you know the revenue has come down to the State government due to Carona pandemic. In addition to this, the Union government is denying to extend the support for the Telangana State. Due to these two factors, we are unable to take up the Metro Phase II project as per the schedule. But, we will take up this project at any cost and will finish it,” KTR said.

The Minister also informed that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has already directed the officials of finance department to release Rs. 200 crore for the expansion of MMTS in Hyderabad.