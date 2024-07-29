Telangana govt to waive off farm loans up to Rs 1.5 lakh on Tue

Hyderabad: Telangana government will be rolling out the second phase of the waiver for loans amounting to Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh from Tuesday, July 30. It will be officially launched by chief minister A Revanth Reddy at the Assembly premises.

Farm loans of 7 lakh farmers will be waived off by depositing Rs 7,000 crore in the loan accounts of the farmers.

In the first phase of the farm loan waiver that was rolled out on July 12, Rs 6,093 cr was deposited in the loan accounts of 11.5 lakh farmers in the state. Due to technical reasons, the farm loans of around 17,000 farmers could not be been waived-off.

The state government has planned to waive off farm loans between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh by August 15.