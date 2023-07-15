Telangana govt transfers 31 IAS officers; Hyderabad gets new collector

Hyderabad: The state government on Friday transferred and gave new postings to 31 IAS (Indian Administrative Service) rank officers including those who awaited postings.

As per the orders issued by chief secretary A Santhi Kumari, Anudeep Durishetty, a 2018-batch IAS officer was appointed as Hyderabad’s collector and district magistrate, relieving Amoy Kumar from the Full Additional Charge (FAC) of the post.

Anudeep was an additional collector for local bodies at Bhadradri Kothagudem before being transferred and posted as the Hyderabad collector.

The last major reshuffle was undertaken in January this year when 15 IAS officers were transferred.

New postings

Dr Shashank Goel, senior IAS officer was posted as Director General, Dr MCR HRD Institute and ex officio Special Chief Secretary to the government relieving Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka. Shailaja Ramaiyer.

Shailaja Ramaiyer in turn got posted as Principal Secretary to the government, YAT&C Department duly relieving Sandeep Kumar Sultania.

Harichandana Dasari was posted as Director, AYUSH relieving M Prashanti. Alagu Varsini VS, who was posted as Director, Handlooms, and Textiles and placed in full additional charge (FAC) of the post of VC & MD, TS Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd relieving Dr Jyoti Buddha Prakash.

Dr Korra Lakshmi, Director, State Art Gallery was transferred and posted as Director, Sports and placed in FAC of the post of Director, State Art Gallery. K Hymavathi.

Hymavathi was posted as Director of the AIDS Society in the existing vacancy. ]

K.Haritha, Addl. Commissioner (ST), Punjagutta division was transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to Government, Finance Department.

K Swarnalatha, Joint Collector, Jayashankar Bhupalapally was transferred.

K.Nikhila, awaiting posting, was posted as Director, Tourism duly relieving Sandeep Kumar Sultania. M Satya Sarada Devi, who was posted as Deputy Secretary to Government, Agriculture & Cooperation Department.

Priyanka Ala, Additional Commissioner, GHMC was transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Bhadradri Kothagudem, duly relieving Anudeep Durishetty.

Ila Tripathi, Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Mulugu was transferred and posted as Collector and District Magistrate, Mulugu Vice S.Krishna Aditya, who was posted as Member Secretary, TS Pollution Control Board relieving Neetu Kumari Prasad.

Muzammil Khan, Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Siddipet was transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Peddapalli Vice S.Sangeetha Satyanarayana, who was posted as MD, TS Foods relieving Dr.Christina Z.Chongthu.

Prateek Jain, Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Rangareddy was transferred and posted as Project Officer, ITDA, Bhadrachalam vice Gowtham Potru, who was posted as CEO, SERP, relieving Sandeep Kumar Sultania from FAC.

Venkatesh Dhotre, Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Kamareddy was transferred and posted as Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Mahabubnagar in the existing vacancy.

Abhilasha Abhinav, Additional Collector (local bodies), Mahabubabad was transferred and posted as Additional Collector (local bodies), Khammam vice Sneha Shabarish, who has been placed at the disposal of MA & UD Department for posting as Additional Commissioner, GHMC.

M Manu Chowdary, Additional Collector (local bodies), Nagarkurnool was transferred and posted as Additional Collector (local bodies), Kamareddy vice Venkatesh Dhotre.

Divakara T S, Additional Collector (local bodies), Jayashankar Bhupalpally was transferred and posted as Additional Collector (local bodies), Jagityal vice Manda Makarandu.

Kumar Deepak, Additional Collector (local bodies), Peddapalli was transferred and posted as Additional Collector (local bodies), Nagarkurnool vice M. Manu Chowdary, transferred.

Chekka Priyanka, CEO, ZP, Karimnagar was transferred and posted as Additional Collector (local bodies), Peddapalli vice Kumar Deepak. Jalda Arunasri, awaiting posting, was posted as Additional Collector (local bodies), Karimnagar vice Garima Agrawal. Chandrashekar Badugu, Additional Collector, Nizamabad was transferred and posted as Additional Collector (local bodies), Sangareddy in the existing vacancy.

Dr E.Naveen Nicolas, Joint Collector (Trainee), Karimnagar was transferred and posted as Secretary, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) & Secretary, Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society(TTWREIS) relieving D.Ronald Rose.

Pratima Singh, Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Medak was transferred and posted as Additional Collector (local bodies), Rangareddy vice Prateek Jain.

Garima Agrawal, Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Karimnagar was transferred and posted as Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Siddipet vice Muzammil Khan.

On transfer, Manda Makarandu is posted as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Nizamabad.