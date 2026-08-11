Telangana govt urges corporates to develop lakes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department on Tuesday, August 11, called upon corporates to come forward and support the development and rejuvenation of lakes in Hyderabad through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

The appeal was made at CSR Round Table 2.0, organised under the aegis of the MA&UD and Sports Department and was attended by Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD, Jayesh Ranjan, and Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath.

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At the gathering, officials highlighted the importance of lakes in maintaining the city’s ecological balance, meeting its future water requirements and mitigating the impact of urban flooding.

The HYDRAA Commissioner said that greater corporate participation through CSR initiatives, particularly in the development of smaller lakes, would not only strengthen environmental conservation but also make a significant contribution towards building a sustainable and resilient Hyderabad.