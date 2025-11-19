Telangana gram panchayat elections: rectifications to be submitted tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Telangana state election commission has directed the district panchayat officers to examine electoral rolls and rectify mis-mappings, and re-arrange and republish the photo electoral rolls of the Gram Panchayats.

Last date for voters to submit applications/suo motu rectifying the mis-mappings is November 20. The requests and objections are to be disposed of by November 22 and the final photo electoral rolls will be published on November 23.

Polling stations will be finalised after incorporating the changed voter strength on November 24.

The Telangana government, in a cabinet meeting on November 17, decided to soon conduct elections only to the Gram Panchayats and deferred polls of other rural local bodies after their resolve to provide 42 per cent BC reservations faced legal hurdles.

The information and public relations minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, stated that the state would lose Rs 3,000 crore that was allotted under the 15th Finance Commission if elections are not held before March 2026.

The Congress has also vowed to voluntarily allot 42 percent of seats to BCs while selecting party candidates.