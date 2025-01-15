Telangana: Gram sabhas to approve beneficiaries for new schemes from Jan 21

Chief secretary A Santhi Kumari instructed district collectors to ensure that the details of these uncultivated lands are presented and read aloud during the gram sabhas.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 15th January 2025 8:42 pm IST
Telangana govt gearing up for ECI's visit ahead of polls
Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari

Hyderabad: Chief secretary A Santhi Kumari has instructed all district collectors to organize gram sabhas in villages and ward sabhas in municipalities starting January 21. These meetings will announce the list of beneficiaries and seek approval for three schemes and the issuance of new ration cards, which are set to be launched on January 26.

A review meeting was held via tele conferencing in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 15, to discuss the implementation of Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Aatmeeya Bharosa, Indiramma Illu, and new ration cards, recently announced by the Telangana government.

Due to Hyderabad’s vast jurisdiction and huge population, Santhi Kumari directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner K Ilambarithi to focus on identifying beneficiaries, data entry and field level verification.

Also Read
No power tariff hike in Telangana, govt rejects Discoms’ proposals

She stated that the revenue department had provided the agriculture department with details of lands for the Rythu Bharosa scheme. A joint inspection by officials is required to identify uncultivated lands, as the scheme does not apply to such lands. She instructed the collectors to ensure that the details of these uncultivated lands are presented and read aloud during the gram sabhas.

Under the Indiramma Aatmeeya Bharosa scheme, she said that only those agricultural workers who have put in at least 20 man-days of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) would be eligible.

She said that the beneficiaries list for new ration cards and Indiramma Illu as per the norms set by the state government should be prepared and read out during the gram sabha before approving them.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 15th January 2025 8:42 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button