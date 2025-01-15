Telangana: Gram sabhas to approve beneficiaries for new schemes from Jan 21

Hyderabad: Chief secretary A Santhi Kumari has instructed all district collectors to organize gram sabhas in villages and ward sabhas in municipalities starting January 21. These meetings will announce the list of beneficiaries and seek approval for three schemes and the issuance of new ration cards, which are set to be launched on January 26.

A review meeting was held via tele conferencing in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 15, to discuss the implementation of Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Aatmeeya Bharosa, Indiramma Illu, and new ration cards, recently announced by the Telangana government.

Due to Hyderabad’s vast jurisdiction and huge population, Santhi Kumari directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner K Ilambarithi to focus on identifying beneficiaries, data entry and field level verification.

She stated that the revenue department had provided the agriculture department with details of lands for the Rythu Bharosa scheme. A joint inspection by officials is required to identify uncultivated lands, as the scheme does not apply to such lands. She instructed the collectors to ensure that the details of these uncultivated lands are presented and read aloud during the gram sabhas.

Under the Indiramma Aatmeeya Bharosa scheme, she said that only those agricultural workers who have put in at least 20 man-days of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) would be eligible.

She said that the beneficiaries list for new ration cards and Indiramma Illu as per the norms set by the state government should be prepared and read out during the gram sabha before approving them.