Telangana groom jilts fiancee for another woman one day before wedding

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident in Huzurabad rural mandal, Telangana, a bridegroom married another woman just one day before his scheduled wedding, leaving both families stunned.

Kunta Madhukar Reddy, a native of Rangapur and a software engineer by profession, was engaged to a woman from Katrapalli. As part of the marriage arrangements, the bride’s family had promised him land worth Rs 40 lakh, ten tolas of gold, and other valuables worth Rs 6 lakh.

Despite the wedding being planned for Friday, Madhukar Reddy married a different woman on Thursday morning. News of this unexpected marriage quickly reached the bride’s family, who confronted the groom’s father, Srinivas Reddy.

Reportedly, Srinivas Reddy’s indifferent response further angered the bride’s parents, prompting them to file a complaint with the police regarding the incident.