Telangana: Gruha Jyothi Scheme to be implemented soon, DISCOMS begin data collection

Hyderabad: This month, keep your Aadhaar, PAN, and food security cards handy because electricity bill collectors will ask for them. The data collection is for the implementation of the ‘Gruha Jyothi Scheme’, which promises all households, irrespective of ownership, free electricity up to 200 units per month.

“Bill collectors will ask for Aadhaar, PAN, food security card, and unique service numbers that will be used to calculate average electricity consumption for the previous year, based on which the scheme will be implemented,” an official source from Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) told Siasat.com.

“All the consumers consuming average electricity units less than 200 will get a zero-electricity bill under this scheme, irrespective of ownership – meaning tenants will also benefit from the scheme,” they said.

Karnataka Gruha Jyothi model

Over two crore Karnataka people are offered free electricity under the Gruha Jyothi scheme under which all households that use below 200 units of power every month will get electricity free of cost.

In Karnataka only consumers whose average power consumption plus 10 per cent of it is less than 200 units will be eligible to avail the scheme and same is likely to be implemented in Telangana too.