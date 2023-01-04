Telangana: Gulf returnees urge action against job scammers

Hyderabad: Several gulf returnees, under the aegis of Migrants Rights and Welfare Forum, demanded action against agents for allegedly duping them on the pretext of getting them employed abroad.

After being deported to the country for illegal stay, they met roads and buildings minister V. Prashanth Reddy and DCP Arvind Babu and submitted a memorandum pertaining to the issue.

The forum president Kotapati Narasimha Naidu said that an agent named Chikkala Swamy, collected Rs 80,000 from several people assuring them of jobs in Muscat of Oman.

The people after reaching the assigned countries however faced issues upon landing and were further penalised Rs 1.2 lakh for illegally staying in the country, remarked the forum president.

While some of them returned safely, they were in financial dire straits, he added.

Narasimha Naidu directed the police to inquire into the issue and invoke the PD Act against those responsible.

Minister Prashanth Reddy also spoke to Nizamabad police commissioner K.R. Naga Raju to initiate action against the fraudsters.

A similar incident took place in December 2022, where a salon owner from Kamareddy district was duped Rs 60,000 in the name of visa processing. He was handed over to a gangster after reaching abroad and was assaulted physically. He managed to return back however with fractured bones.