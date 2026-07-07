Telangana gurukul student forced to swallow pen cap by peers

The incident occurred at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Girls' Gurukul School located on Darigam Road in Kagaznagar mandal.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Child with blurred face wearing red dress holding a metal plate in an indoor setting.
Governmen school student

Hyderabad: In a disturbing incident, a Class 10 student at a government residential school in Telangana’s Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district was allegedly forced to swallow a pen cap after being blindfolded by her classmates.

The incident took place on July 4 at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Girls’ Gurukul School on Darigam Road in Kagaznagar mandal. The victim, identified as Usha Shanti, was allegedly blindfolded by a group of classmates, who then poured water into her mouth and forced her to swallow a pen cap.

She was immediately taken to a hospital, where medical examinations revealed that the pen cap had become lodged in her stomach. Doctors later removed it successfully through surgery.

Subhan Bakery

No formal complaint filed

Kagaznagar Rural Police said no formal complaint has been lodged by the student’s parents.

“The girl’s parents chose not to file a complaint as they did not want any student to be booked. However, we have initiated an inquiry after receiving information about the incident from the hospital authorities,” a police official told Siasat.com.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button