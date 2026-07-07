Telangana gurukul student forced to swallow pen cap by peers

Hyderabad: In a disturbing incident, a Class 10 student at a government residential school in Telangana’s Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district was allegedly forced to swallow a pen cap after being blindfolded by her classmates.

The incident took place on July 4 at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Girls’ Gurukul School on Darigam Road in Kagaznagar mandal. The victim, identified as Usha Shanti, was allegedly blindfolded by a group of classmates, who then poured water into her mouth and forced her to swallow a pen cap.

She was immediately taken to a hospital, where medical examinations revealed that the pen cap had become lodged in her stomach. Doctors later removed it successfully through surgery.

No formal complaint filed

Kagaznagar Rural Police said no formal complaint has been lodged by the student’s parents.

“The girl’s parents chose not to file a complaint as they did not want any student to be booked. However, we have initiated an inquiry after receiving information about the incident from the hospital authorities,” a police official told Siasat.com.