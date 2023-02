Hyderabad: The Telangana Gurukulam Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (TGUGCET ) 2023 has extended its last date for submission of forms up to February 11, 2023.

TGUGCET exam is conducted for getting into the first-year degree course offered by the Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare residential degree colleges for the academic year 2023-24.

For more information, visit the TSWREIS website or check here.