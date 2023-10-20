Telangana Guv Tamilisai condoles death of spiritual guru Bangaru Adigalar

Puducherry: Tamilisai Soundararajan, the governor of Telangana and lieutenant governor of Puducherry, expressed grief at the death of spiritual guru Bangaru Adigalar, popularly known as ‘Amma’, on Thursday.

Adigalar, who brought in revolutionary reforms such as paving the way for women to enter the sanctum sanctorum of Shakti temples, died at his residence near Chennai at the age of 82. He founded the Adhiparasakthi Siddhar Peedam in Melmaruvathur.

According to a release from the office of the lieutenant governor of Puducherry, Soundararajan said that the contribution of Bangaru Adigalar in the education sector was extremely laudable as also his revolutionary step of letting women into sanctum sanctorum in his Siddhar Peedam to perform rituals.

“The passing away of the Adigalar is an immense loss to the world of spiritualism,” she said.