Cash, gold seizure in Telangana shoots to Rs 243 crore

Hyderabad: There is no let up in seizure of money, gold and liquor ahead of next month’s Assembly elections in Telangana as the total seizure in the last 10 days mounted to Rs. 243.76 crore.

Cash, precious metals, liquor and other items worth Rs 78 crore were seized during 24 hours that ended at 9 a.m. on October 19.

This is the highest single-day seizure since the model code of conduct came into force on October 9.

During the 24 hours period, more than Rs 10.13 crore cash was seized.

The total cash seizure has now gone up to Rs.87.92 crore.

According to the data released by the office of Chief Electoral Officer, precious metals worth over Rs 57.67 crore were seized between 9 a.m. October 18 and 9 a.m. October 19. This includes 83 kg gold, 212 kg silver, 112.195 carat diamonds, and 5.35 grams platinum.

The enforcement agencies have so far seized 181 kgs gold, 693 kg silver worth more than Rs.120 crore.

Authorities continued their crackdown on the flow of liquor. During the 24-hour period, 6,132 liters of liquor was seized, taking the cumulative seizure to 65,223 litres. The state and central agencies have also seized 103 kg ganja, taking the total seizure to 2,950 kg.

The authorities have also seized 43,700 kg rice, 627 sarees and other items worth over Rs.17.48 crore.

The total seizures of Rs 243 crore so far is much higher than Rs 103 crore worth of cash and gold seized during the 2018 elections.

The Election Commission has announced that elections for 119-member state assembly will be held in a single phase on November 30.