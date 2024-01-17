Telangana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan’s X account hacked

Some messages were posted by the hackers following which Raj Bhavan officials filed a complaint.

Hyderabad: Telangana police on Wednesday, January 17 informed that Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s official X account has been hacked.

The case was registered at the Cyber Crime police station after the officials concerned were not able to log in and manage the account.

The hackers did not post any messages on the account but seized access to it.

The police have reportedly contacted the management of the microblogging site about the hacking. They were also trying to identify the culprits.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

(with inputs from agenies)

