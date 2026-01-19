Telangana Guv to inaugurate 16th National Voters’ Day in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma will inaugurate the 16th National Voters’ Day celebrations in Hyderabad on Sunday, January 25, State Chief Electoral Officer C Sudarshan Reddy said on Monday, January 19.

Addressing the media before the event, Reddy said that the function will be held at the Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium in Lakdikapul with the theme “My Vote – I am India (mein Bharat hu).”

He added that the day was being observed to spread voter awareness, specifically among first-time voters and young electors, and to reinforce the overall democratic participation across the state.

The Telangana State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini would also be attending the programme as a guest of honour, Reddy said.

“This year’s focus is on nurturing a vigilant, observant and truthful elector and deepening citizens’ engagement with the electoral process,” said Reddy.

The National Voters’ Day is celebrated every year on January 25 to mark the foundation of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and to encourage the country’s voters to actively participate in its electoral process.