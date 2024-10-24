Telangana Haj Committee faces financial crunch: Govt has not released budget

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Haj Committee is facing a severe financial crisis, casting uncertainty over the successful conduct of the 2025 Haj camp. The committee is struggling to make necessary arrangements due to funds crunch, further complicated by outstanding dues from the previous Haj season. Nearly Rs 2 crore remains unpaid from the expenses incurred during Haj 2024, putting the committee in a difficult position to manage the upcoming pilgrimage.

To compound the problem, the committee does not have adequate funds to cover basic operational costs, including staff salaries. It has been reported that for the past three months, the 40-odd employees working for the Haj Committee have not received their salaries, creating a situation of financial distress for both the organization and its workers. According to sources within the Committee, this has severely impacted the daily functioning of the office, with shortages in basic supplies such as stationery. The staff members are pooling their own resources to keep the operations running. They are forced to contribute money from their own pockets to meet daily office needs.

Although the Telangana government issued a budget release order for an amount of Rs 4.43 crore to the Haj Committee in July, the funds have not been disbursed yet. This delay has left the Committee in a precarious position as preparations for the 2025 Haj pilgrimage are already underway. Without access to these funds, the Committee is finding it increasingly difficult to maintain its office, let alone make arrangements for thousands of pilgrims.

Where are allocated funds?

A senior official from the Haj Committee, speaking anonymously, expressed frustration over the situation. The delay in receiving the allocated funds, he said, has put the Committee in a difficult position, leaving many to question how it will effectively organize the upcoming Haj pilgrimage amidst these challenges.

The Haj Committee’s financial challenges are further exacerbated by the increasing number of pilgrims. Last year, approximately 12,000 pilgrims from 17 states departed for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from the Hyderabad embarkation point. The Committee is yet to settle the expenses for food and transportation from Haj House to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Even basic bills, such as Rs 50,000 for internet services, remain unpaid. Contractors who provided food and other essential services are becoming frustrated due to the non-clearance of their dues, which threatens future cooperation.

Anxiety grows

As the 2025 Haj season approaches, officials are growing more anxious. They predict that the number of pilgrims flying out of Hyderabad next year could reach 15,000, further straining the Committee’s already limited resources. Without the timely release of funds, they fear it will be nearly impossible to make the necessary arrangements for such a large number of pilgrims.

Compounding these financial troubles, the duration of the Haj camp has also been extended, from the usual 10 days to 18 days, in response to the growing number of pilgrims. This extended camp has placed additional pressure on the Committee’s resources. Last year’s food bill alone amounted to a staggering Rs 80 lakh. While the food is intended strictly for the selected Haj pilgrims, it is reported that many unauthorized individuals also take advantage of the free food, receiving three meals a day, which further inflates costs.

No in charge for Haj affairs

Despite the urgency of the situation, former Minister Mohammed Shabbir Ali, currently serving as an advisor to the government on minority affairs, is not actively involved in addressing the issue. Many believe his intervention is crucial, as he could raise the matter with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. Officials and stakeholders feel that only with high-level intervention can the Committee resolve its financial woes and ensure smooth operations for the upcoming Haj season.