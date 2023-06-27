Telangana Haj pilgrims encounter accommodation challenges in Mina

Hyderabad: Following the commencement of Haj and the transfer of Telangana Haj pilgrims to Mina, pilgrims have faced significant challenges in securing adequate accommodation. Disturbing reports have emerged, as pilgrims who departed with the Telangana Haj Committee have expressed their grievances through video messages, shedding light on the dire situation they are currently experiencing.

According to the accounts of the pilgrims, the tents in Mina have reached maximum capacity, leaving many individuals without proper shelter. This predicament has been particularly distressing for elderly pilgrims, some of whom require assistance and use wheelchairs. Unfortunately, they have been unable to find a place inside the tents, forcing them to stay outside in unfavorable conditions. These pilgrims have voiced their frustrations, highlighting the lack of availability and accessibility of Indian Haj Mission officials and Indian volunteers who are meant to provide assistance during such situations.

The Khadim ul-Hujjaj, who are responsible for accompanying and assisting the pilgrims, expressed a deep sense of helplessness as their pleas for representation and action seem to be falling on deaf ears. Through video messages, the pilgrims shared visuals of Mina, displaying the distressing scene of elderly individuals waiting outside the tents with their belongings. These testimonials contradict the assurances that were provided regarding the arrangements made in Hyderabad, causing significant distress and inconvenience to the Telangana pilgrims.

It has become evident that the tents designated for Indian pilgrims are inadequate, exacerbating the already challenging circumstances. In response to the pressing concerns raised by the Telangana Haj Committee officials, urgent communication has been initiated with the Indian Haj Mission. It is imperative that alternative accommodation arrangements be swiftly organized to address the immediate needs of the affected pilgrims.

The pilgrims expressed their disappointment, as despite the scorching heat, they were not provided with suitable accommodation within the tents. In light of the circumstances, it is crucial for the authorities to take immediate steps to rectify the situation and ensure the provision of appropriate alternatives for the pilgrims.