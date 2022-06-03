Telangana: Harassed by stalker on Instagram, minor dies by suicide

Hyderabad: A minor girl recently died by suicide on May 30 in Adilabad district after allegedly being harassed by a stalker on Instagram.

The incident occurred in a village located in the Ichoda Mandal. It came to light on Thursday, when the victim’s parents alleged that the police did not address her complaint even after being contacted several times. The unidentified stalker allegedly harassed the victim by creating a fake account of her.

The police said that the offender created the victim’s fake account and sent messages to various people. “The fake Instagram account has her photo as profile picture. The account has an objectionable description about the girl and the offender started sending objectionable messages from it”

Following the incident, the Adilabad police wrote to Instagram seeking details of the accused, the investigation is underway.