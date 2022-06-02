Telangana: 15-yr-old dies by suicide upon being denied an iPhone

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident in Mulugu district a minor boy allegedly died by suicide after being denied an iPhone.

The incident occurred at Palem Vagu area in Venkatapuram police station limits.

The deceased was identified as 15-year-old P Sailikith, a resident of Pagalapally village. The boy had asked his parents to buy him an iPhone. Upon the denial, Sailikhit threatened to end his life.

The parents did not take him seriously, even after as the teenager left home.

When Sailikhit did not return, they began searching for him. Later, a few villagers informed the parents about finding the boy lifeless in the Palem Vagu river. A case has been registered under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the investigation is underway.