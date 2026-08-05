Telangana harassing officer over Meta notice: Kishan Reddy

New Delhi: Days after Telangana transferred a senior Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police official over issuing notices to Meta, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday, August 4, accused it of “harassing” him.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, he claimed that DCP Arvind Babu was transferred after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed anger to his party’s Telangana unit chief and the state CM.

“Transferring officials in Telangana without any wrongdoing has become the norm. Government officials are being transferred in a game of musical chairs. Revanth Reddy is also harassing the family members of these officers through transfers,” he said.

He alleged that even Revanth Reddy’s predecessor, K. Chandrasekhar Rao, had misused his authority by tapping the phones of Opposition leaders, media personnel, and actors under the guise of investigating the ‘Farmhouse Files’ case.

Adding that cybercrime was on the rise in Telangana, he asked, “With such a high volume of cybercrime cases, why does Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy become so agitated when a single case is registered concerning Mr. Modi?” he asked.

He said that just as the Chief Minister had expressed hurt over remarks made against him and his family, the BJP was upset by comments made against the PM and his mother.