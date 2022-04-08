Telangana: Harish Rao asks health staff to adopt humane ways of service

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister T Harish Rao on Thursday urged health workers to double up their efforts in providing healthcare to the needy in a humane manner.

Felicitating doctors and other health workers at the Gandhi Medical College on the occasion of the World Health Day, Rao said that the state government has ensured adequate budgetary allocation to the health sector.

“Enough funds are available with doctors in-charge in PHCs, Area Hospitals, District Hospitals and Tertiary Hospitals. We have allowed the in-charge doctors to take independent decisions so that they can quickly spend funds to improve facilities locally. This is the time for staff to deliver quality healthcare,” he said.

The minister went on to say that the government has enhanced the health sector’s annual budget from Rs 6295 crore to Rs 11,440 crore. After the increase, the medical budget now amounts to 4.5 percent of the overall state budget.

Rao mentioned that the health department faced a cash crunch previously adding that it is not the case anymore. “Strict disciplinary action will be initiated against healthcare workers who do not deliver and hard workers will be recognised,” he said.