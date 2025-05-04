Telangana: Harish Rao assists accident victims in Sangareddy

Harish Rao was on his way to Zaheerabad and halted his convoy and helped the victims with assistance from locals and his entourage.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 4th May 2025 8:26 pm IST
Harish Rao informs officials in Sangareddy about the accident on Sunday, May 4
BRS MLA Harish Rao speaks to officials in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Siddipet MLA and ex-finance minister T Harish Rao on Sunday, May 4, assisted accident victims in Sangareddy by shifting them to a hospital in his vehicle.

The accident occurred near near Peddapur on the Mumbai highway where a lorry overturned and two cars were severely damaged. Harish Rao, who was on his way to Zaheerabad, halted his convoy and helped the victims with assistance from locals and his entourage.

Also Read
Bandi Sanjay slams Telangana govt over caste census

Harish Rao ensured that the victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The former Telangana finance minister contacted the district collector and superintendent of police briefing them about the accident and asked them to provide relief.

MS Creative School

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 4th May 2025 8:26 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button