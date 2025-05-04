Telangana: Harish Rao assists accident victims in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Siddipet MLA and ex-finance minister T Harish Rao on Sunday, May 4, assisted accident victims in Sangareddy by shifting them to a hospital in his vehicle.

The accident occurred near near Peddapur on the Mumbai highway where a lorry overturned and two cars were severely damaged. Harish Rao, who was on his way to Zaheerabad, halted his convoy and helped the victims with assistance from locals and his entourage.

Harish Rao ensured that the victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The former Telangana finance minister contacted the district collector and superintendent of police briefing them about the accident and asked them to provide relief.