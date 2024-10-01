Telangana: Harish Rao demands Rs 5L for deceased auto drivers’ families

Hyderabad: Former minister T Harish Rao criticized chief minister A Revanth Reddy for claiming that he would initiate the Musi riverfront project with an investment of Rs 1.5 lakh crore, while auto drivers in the state were struggling and requesting a mere Rs 10,000 in relief.

“This financial strain was exacerbated by the government’s decision to implement free RTC travel services for women, which negatively impacted the income of auto drivers,” he added.

During a meeting with the Siddipet Auto Credit Cooperative Society, Rao highlighted that since the Congress party took power in Telangana, 56 auto drivers had died due to various issues.

He called for an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh for each deceased driver’s family.

Rao also pointed out that although the Congress had promised Rs 12,000 per auto driver, this commitment was later disregarded, leaving many drivers unable to meet their monthly EMI payments due to a significant drop in their earnings.

“The government plans to demolish around 25,000 houses along the Musi River, which will leave thousands of families homeless. Despite the emotional stories of those affected, chief minister A Revanth Reddy remains firm in his decision,” he remarked.

The former minister criticized Revanth for having done nothing but destroy the homes of the poor since taking office, claiming that the Congress government has failed to deliver on its election promises.

Regarding the auto credit cooperative society, Rao noted that it has disbursed loans totalling Rs 2.10 crore and provided Rs 2 lakh in insurance coverage to all local drivers.

He mentioned that 26 families of deceased auto drivers benefited from this insurance after losing their primary earners.

Additionally, he distributed uniforms to the drivers present at the meeting.