Telangana: Harish Rao flays govt as farmers protest over loan waiver

Published: 19th August 2024 11:14 am IST
Telangana farmers protest over loan waivers

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Monday, August 19 attacked Congress as farmers protesting over loan waiver were arrested in Adilabad district.

The Siddipet MLA alleged that the Congress is turning despotic under the garb of people’s rule. “The BR strongly condemns the arrest of farmers and their preemptive detention,” Rao said. “Farmers are forced to return to collectorates, Agriculture Office, and Banks as haven’t received the loan waiver. The situation is prevalent across Telangana,” the MLA remarked.

The former Telangana finance minister also criticised the government for not solving the issue and threatening the farmers.

The Siddipet MLA further said, “The Congress party has become a scourge of farmers. The Congress rulers seem to have forgotten that there is no state in history that has ever recovered when the farmer cried.”

Reiterating the BRS’ demand, Rao said, “We are once again demanding the government to open its eyes and waive off the loans of all the farmers and provide reassurance to the worried farmers.”

“We are warning the government to immediately withdraw the cases filed against the farmers in other districts including Adilabad, otherwise the BRS party will announce action against the arrest of the farmers,” he concluded.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao on August 18 wrote a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi highlighting the loan waiver issue. He claimed that the Congress had betrayed farmers in Telangana.

