Telangana: Harish Rao lauds Unani medicine for treating diseases

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister T Harish Rao on Monday inaugurated a Unani mega medical camp at the Siddipet district headquarters.

The minister lauded the use of Unani medicine and its effectiveness for treating chronic diseases. He further said that the government is strengthening the AYUSH department. He then expressed concerns over the lack of recognition for the Unani medicine.

“Patients from neighboring states visit the Unaani hospital at Charminar for treatment,” said the minister. Speaking of the benefits and various ailments cured through traditional medicine, Rao said, “Unani provides treatment for chronic diseases, other physical and mental ailments, arthritis, peptic ulcer, diabetes, paralysis, allergies, asthma etc without any side effects.”

He went on to say that quite a few Unani doctors provide treatment free of cost. The minister stated that Rs 29 crore have been sanctioned for the development of wellness centres across the state. Rao ordered the officials to ensure the best use of health centres for the betterment of the public.

Nursing Colleges to begin in March

Addressing the attendees, Rao said that nursing colleges will begin classes in the month of March. He further said that a meeting was held with the administrative authorities of medical colleges at the camp office in Siddipet, with regards to the setting up of the nursing college.