Telangana: Harish Rao launches state Health profile pilot project at Mulugu

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao launched the pilot project of the state government’s prestigious Health profile pilot project at the Mulugu Collectorate on Saturday.

The project will first be implemented on an experimental level in the Mulugu district and will later be taken up across the state.

Speaking at the event, the minister said that such health profiling is only available in developed countries like the US and in Europe and will now be available for the first time in the country in the district of Mulugu.

“197 medical teams have been formed to conduct the exercise and as per the orders by CM KCR, it will be completed in 40 days in Mulugu district. Every team will have a staff nurse, an ANM (Auxilary Nurse Midwife) and three ASHA workers. All the equipment that’s necessary for them has been procured. The preliminary amount of about Rs 10 crore has been released for the project,” he said.

Health Minister T Harish Rao, ministers Satyavathi Rathod and Erraballi Dayakar Rao launching the Health Profile Pilot Project. Photo: Twitter.

Harish Rao said that the teams will go door to door and will collect Blood samples, Urine Samples and also conduct Blood Pressure and Diabetes testing on citizens. “After the tests, a digital health card will be provided and details regarding the health condition will be available on the website. If in any emergency situation, a person is admitted to the hospital, just by entering the Aadhar card number or the phone number, all their details will be available to the doctors. Doctors will be able to provide better treatment if the background data regarding the patient is readily available,” he remarked.

Minister Erraballi Dayakar Rao and Mulugu MLA Dansari Anasuya, also known as Seethakka, Tsmsidc Chairman E Srinivas, DH Srinivas Rao, District Collector Shri Krishna Aditya and others were also present at the event.