Telangana: Harish Rao pays tribute to Chakali Ilamma on her death anniversary

Animal Husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav was also present on the occasion and showed his gratitude to the icon of Telangana’s armed struggle.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 10th September 2023 1:54 pm IST
Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Talasani Srinivas Yadav paying tribute to Chakali Ailamma.

Hyderabad: Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao on Sunday, September 9 garlanded a statue of Chakali Ilamma on her death anniversary in Siddipet.

Peoples Career

Animal Husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav was also present on the occasion and showed his gratitude to the icon of Telangana’s armed struggle.

Remembering Ailamma’s services and her bravery during the Telangana armed struggle (1946-51) which inspired the “democratic struggle”, Harish Rao described her as a symbol of women empowerment. “She was also the symbol of self-respect among the backward classes,” he said.

MS Education Academy

Harish Rao said that chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao decided to organise the birth anniversary and death anniversary ceremonies to honour Ilamma since he and other politicians were inspired by her life.

The Minister elaborated on the efforts made by the government to financially encourage the Rajaka community, stating that a contemporary Dhobi ghat had been constructed at Siddipet.

“As part of several measures to improve the lives of those who rely on caste-based employment, the state government was also providing funding to assist the unemployed in the Rajaka group in starting their own businesses,” Rao said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 10th September 2023 1:54 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button