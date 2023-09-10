Telangana: Harish Rao pays tribute to Chakali Ilamma on her death anniversary

Hyderabad: Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao on Sunday, September 9 garlanded a statue of Chakali Ilamma on her death anniversary in Siddipet.

Animal Husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav was also present on the occasion and showed his gratitude to the icon of Telangana’s armed struggle.

Remembering Ailamma’s services and her bravery during the Telangana armed struggle (1946-51) which inspired the “democratic struggle”, Harish Rao described her as a symbol of women empowerment. “She was also the symbol of self-respect among the backward classes,” he said.

Harish Rao said that chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao decided to organise the birth anniversary and death anniversary ceremonies to honour Ilamma since he and other politicians were inspired by her life.

The Minister elaborated on the efforts made by the government to financially encourage the Rajaka community, stating that a contemporary Dhobi ghat had been constructed at Siddipet.

“As part of several measures to improve the lives of those who rely on caste-based employment, the state government was also providing funding to assist the unemployed in the Rajaka group in starting their own businesses,” Rao said.