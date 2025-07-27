Telangana: Harish Rao reacts to food poisoning in Nagarkurnool

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Sunday, July 27, criticised the Telangana government over food poisoning at a gurukul school on July 25.

He expressed dismay after students of Mahatma Jyothibha Phule Girls Residential School at Uyyalawada were shifted to the hospital amid police security after complaining of stomach ache and vomiting.

The Siddipet MLA said it was shameful for the Telangana government to resort to such tactics to cover up its mistakes. Upon visiting the school, Rao interacted with a few students and enquired about their health.

He blamed the Telangana government’s incompetence and negligence for the recurring food poisoning incidents.

He urged the chief justice of Telangana to take suo motu action against gurukuls in Telangana amid rising cases of food poisoning. The former Telangana health minister further criticised the Congress government for conducting the Miss World pageant with pomp and show and neglecting government schools in Telangana.

He alleged that a few students did not receive proper treatment at the government hospital in Nagarkurnool.

“Renaming and undoing schemes initiated by KCR should not be the government’s focus. Students in government schools must not suffer,” he added. Rao asked Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy as to why there was no progress in the construction of Young India Integrated Schools in the state.

Students suffer food poisoning in Nagarkurnool

Rao’s remarks came after some students were shifted to a government hospital due to food poisoning on July 25.

A few students at the Mahatma Jyothibha Phule Girls Residential School at Uyyalawada, after having dinner complained of stomach ache and vomiting, the school staff shifted them to the government general hospital in Nagarkurnool.

Upon learning of the incident, parents rushed to the hospital and enquired about the health status of their children. The students are in stable condition.