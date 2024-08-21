Telangana: Harish Rao slams Congress over rise in seasonal diseases

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Smaithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao slammed the Congress government on Wednesday, August 21, for its alleged lack of preparedness in addressing the surge of seasonal diseases during the monsoon.

Rao accused the government of failing to implement adequate health measures, despite being warned by the BRS. “We have already warned the government that such situations will occur. At the beginning of the rainy season, we requested that the funds should be released, sanitation management be continued, and public health should be given high priority,” the MLA said.

He also claimed that five people died due to dengue infection in the last 24 hours.

The former health minister stated that the Congress government neglected essential sanitation measures, which he claimed led to the spread of diseases like dengue and malaria in Telangana during the monsoon. “The government is responsible for taking up sanitation works ahead of the monsoon season every year. However, the government has been neglecting it,” the Siddipet MLA said.

Ramping up his criticism, Harsha Rao accused CM Revanth Reddy and chief secretary Santhi Kumari of not conducting review meetings on seasonal diseases ahead of the monsoon season. He alleged that this negligence contributed to the drop in sanitation levels across the state including Hyderabad.

“As funds are not released to the panchayats, the villages are turning into slums. Panchayat secretaries, who used to spend from their own pockets, are now going on mass holidays and staying away from duties,” the MLA added.

Rao further claimed that people across Telangana are affected by fever. “One in every two households suffers from viral fever. The diseases are on the rise due to lack of sanitation and reviews by the government,” he added.

Hitting out at the Congress he accused them of indulging in politics and mudslinging on the Opposition rather than focusing on the severity of the disease and overcoming the alleged shortage of beds in the hospitals. He urged the government to call an immediate high-level meeting to address the preparedness for seasonal diseases.