Telangana: Harish Rao unveils logo of ‘World Breastfeeding Week’

Hyderabad: Telangana finance and health minister, T Harish Rao unveiled the logo in honour of ‘World Breastfeeding Week’ at Telangana Secretariate on Tuesday.

The program witnessed the presence of Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited COO Vishwanath Swaroop, representatives, health department Secretary Rizvi, and senior officers, emphasizing the significance of breastfeeding for infant health and overall well-being.

According to recent statistics from the National Family Health Review, Telangana stands as a leader with an impressive 68 percent breastfeeding rate, surpassing the national average of 63 percent.

Harish Rao emphasized the critical role of breast milk in safeguarding children against future diseases, often referring to it as ‘liquid gold’ for newborns.

During his remarks, Harish Rao highlighted the manifold benefits of breastfeeding, not only for infants but also for mothers.

Mother’s milk plays a pivotal role in ensuring the health and immunity of newborns, laying a strong foundation for a healthier future.

Furthermore, breastfeeding mothers are proven to be less susceptible to developing diseases such as breast cancer and ovarian cancer later in life, making it a mutually beneficial practice.

As ‘World Breastfeeding Week’ gains momentum, the state government remains steadfast in its commitment to promote breastfeeding awareness and support policies that foster the well-being of mothers and infants alike, a state government press note said.