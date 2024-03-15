Telangana has highest enrolment rate of Muslims in higher education

Hyderabad: A study conducted by Delhi University’s National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration has revealed that Telangana has the highest Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) among Muslim students seeking higher education in India. The state’s average GER stands at 33.6%, which is at least 6% higher than Tamil Nadu, the second-ranking state with a GER of 27.6%.

The number of people enrolled in school as opposed to the number of people who should ideally be enrolled at that level is measured using the Graduate Entry Rate (GER). Top-ranking states and union territories are Goa (19.5%), Kerala (20.3%), Puducherry (25.7%), and Punjab (26.9%).

These figures, which come from a report headed by retired professor Arun C Mehta, show the options that Muslim youth in the 18–23 age range have access to in different states. “They do, in fact, show that the Muslim community has advanced over time.

As an academic and community activist, SQ Masood stated, “In fact, we have also seen more students continuing their education after Class 12 and getting into commerce and arts fields, including BBA, BA, and BCom.” He, however, added, “Muslim students from government schools, where the majority of pupils from the poor study, have challenges due to the intense rivalry in the medical and engineering fields.

Another issue is reservations. Making little changes in these areas could help us get closer to our goal of achieving at least a 50% GER in the future.

As per the data, Muslim female students in Telangana scored higher on the GER at 34%, compared to the boys, who scored at 33%. According to the research, the Union Ministry of Education’s databases for the Unified District Information System for Education Plus and the All India Survey on Higher Education for the years 2020–21 and 2021–22 provided the data under review.