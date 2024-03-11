Government schools in Telangana to get facelift

Hyderabad: The government schools in Telangana are all set to undergo a major transformation, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy issuing clear directives in this regard on Sunday.

CM Revanth Reddy issued the directions during a day-long review meeting held on the improvement of basic infrastructure in schools at Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCRHRD) on Sunday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the officials to take the required measures to provide basic facilities in all government schools while suggesting that a big transformation should take place in the schools.

CM Reddy asked the authorities to take steps to ensure people admire government schools. He directed the officials to provide free electricity to government schools and colleges in Telangana. It has been suggested to the authorities to look into the provision of basic facilities in schools, along with uniforms for the students and handing over supervision to self-help women’s groups.

The Chief Minister suggested the improvement of basic infrastructure in schools, regular monitoring and distribution of uniforms for the students be handed over to Self Help Groups (SHG). The new initiative will help the self-help groups to strengthen economically and improve the functioning of schools by regular monitoring, he said.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to conduct a study on the improvement of facilities in schools in other states and implement good policies in the state. He said that funds will be released through Green Channel to improve basic facilities in the schools.

The Chief Minister also called for the establishment of digital classrooms in all government schools. Officials have been directed to provide digital lessons with experienced teachers through T-SAT and also focus on installing solar panels in government schools in Telangana. The education wing should also make efforts to seek CSR funds and NRIs to help improve facilities in schools, he said.

The officials have been asked to make available the details of all government schools on the official website. The Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the work in government schools by the end of summer vacation and conduct a comprehensive study on the National Education Policy enforced by the Union Government.

CM Reddy further suggested discussing with academics and intellectuals improving educational standards in the schools in Telangana. He asked the officials to constitute a governing body on the lines of ISB to establish Skill University and also pay special attention to the NAC (National Academy of Construction).

The plan to bring the Facial Recognition Attendance System (FRS) from the Secretariat to the lower level was also discussed in the meeting. IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, Chief Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, and other top officials were also present in the meeting.