Telangana Hate Speech Bill opposed by AIMIM, sent to Select Committee

Hyderabad: The Telangana Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2026, tabled in the Assembly, was strongly opposed by the Opposition, including Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and Communist Party of India (CPI), questioning its need when there are provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to prevent hate crimes and speech.

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The Bill was introduced by the Backwards Classes (BC) Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday, March 29. Contesting, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Ahmed Bin Balala said the details were unclear.

“It seems the Bill intends to directly remand any person without issuing notice under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC),” he said, adding, “The Bill does not suggest it would stop the spread of hate, but instead could be used to curtail freedom of speech. I urge the government to send the Bill to the House Select Committee for further deliberations.”

Communist Party of India (CPI) Kothagudem MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao has in toto opposed the Bill, raising concerns over freedom of speech and clarification, drawing parallels between the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA Act), 1967, and the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008.

UAPA and NIA Act became laws under the previous Congress governments.

Speaking at the House, he pointed out that Section 2 of the proposed bill states, “stringent punishment for exchanging information.”

“It fails to clearly define what ‘exchange of information’ means. Information is shared through various channels. A simple WhatsApp forward is a mode of information. My question to the government is, who would determine what is right and wrong?

He also objected to one of the provisions in the Bill, which states that if one person utters something, the organisation the person represents will also be held accountable. “If someone from CPI says something, the entire party, including me as its secretary, will be held accountable for what someone said. How can it be justified?” he asked.

Rao wondered why the Bill exempts government employees from legalities. “I strongly believe we do not require such a Bill in Telangana. The government should immediately withdraw it,” he said.

According to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Payal Shankar, the Bill violates Article 19 of the Constitution of India.

“Under the proposed Bill, there is no need to furnish evidence to arrest, and thus, cases can go on for years in the courts. Even if a person is acquitted, there is no way to hold the officer concerned for implicating the accused. If a case has been booked against one individual, there is a chance to summon that person again and again for questioning,” he said.

In reply, Ponnam assured the House that the proposed Bill does not violate Article 19 and said it would be sent to the House Select Committee for a detailed examination and report.

The Legislative Assembly also passed the Telangana Advocate Protection Bill and the Telangana Platform Based Gig Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2026.