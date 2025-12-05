Telangana HC accepts HYDRAA commissioner’s apology in contempt case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday, December 5, accepted Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner AV Ranganath’s unconditional apology in a contempt case relating to the Bathukamma Kunta land dispute.

The High Court on November 27 had warned that a non-bailable warrant (NBW) would be issued against the commissioner if he failed to appear in person in the case proceedings related to a land dispute between HYDRAA and A Sudhakar Reddy.

A division bench comprising Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice Gadi Praveen Kumar, hearing the dispute case, had issued a contempt notice to the commissioner on October 30 after Sudhakar Reddy approached the High Court alleging that HYDRAA had encroached on his land.

Sudhakar Reddy had furnished photographs of significant changes made between June and October to the Bathukamma Kunta land, saying that HYDRAA had violated the court’s directions of not disturbing the disputed land when carrying out pre-monsoon works to prevent flooding in adjoining colonies.

The bench had taken a serious note of the allegation and issued Form 1 under the Contempt of Courts Rules, asking the commissioner to appear in person on November 27.

However, the commissioner had failed to do so, citing unavoidable official responsibilities. The court had dismissed his exemption petition, reiterating its earlier direction to appear in person.

The commissioner finally appeared before the court on Friday and tendered his apology. The court has dispensed his presence for the next hearing while posting the matter for December 18.