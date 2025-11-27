Telangana HC warns HYDRAA boss of NBW if he fails to appear in contempt case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has warned Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath that a non-bailable warrant (NBW) will be issued against him if he fails to appear in the Bathukamma Kunta contempt of court case.

The court expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of compliance with its earlier orders in the Bathukamma Kunta case and asked the commissioner to present his explanation before the bench on December 5 personally.

A division bench comprising Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice Gadi Praveen Kumar had earlier issued a contempt notice to the commissioner on October 30 and directed him to appear in person before the court on November 27.

The case stems from a land dispute between HYDRAA and A Sudhakar Reddy. Earlier this year, the same division bench had allowed HYDRAA to undertake limited pre-monsoon works to prevent flooding in adjoining colonies, while also directing the agency not to disturb the land, which Sudhakar Reddy had claimed ownership of.

However, in October, Sudhakar Reddy filed a contempt petition alleging that HYDRAA had encroached on his land. He showed photographs of significant changes made between June and October, and the inauguration plaque, which mentioned HYDRAA as the developer of Bathukamma Kunta, along with other private agencies.

The bench had taken a serious note of the allegation and issued Form 1 under the Contempt of Courts Rules.