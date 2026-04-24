Telangana HC acquits top BRS leaders in 2011 Million March violence case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday, April 24, quashed the cases lodged against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, its working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao in connection with the violence and vandalism that happened during the Million March for Telangana’s statehood held on March 10, 2011.

The three leaders had filed separate quash petitions challenging the cases lodged over their alleged involvement in the massive protest on March 31 this year. Hearing the petitions, Justice K Sujana had issued notices to the state government and the complainants, directing them to submit their responses.

The High Court had reserved its verdict after the hearing on April 9, when the counsel appearing for the BRS leaders argued that they had no role to play in the incident, and that they were not even present at the scene when the violence took place.

The Million March was organised by pro-Telangana groups led by the Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC), including political parties, student unions and civil society organisations, with the aim of mobilising large-scale public support for the bifurcation of the state in Hyderabad.

Protesters gathered at the Tank Bund despite strict police restrictions, turning the event into a powerful display of dissent. At least 15 statues of freedom fighters and literary legends, mostly belonging to the Andhra region, were damaged by the furious protesters.