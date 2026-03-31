KCR, KTR, Harish Rao move HC to quash cases linked to 2011 Million March

Hyderabad: Former chief minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), along with senior leaders KT Rama Rao (KTR) and T Harish Rao, approached the Telangana High Court seeking to quash criminal cases registered against them in connection with the 2011 Million March held during the Telangana statehood movement.

The leaders filed separate quash petitions challenging the cases lodged over their alleged involvement in the massive protest. The Million March, held on March 10, 2011, was one of the most significant demonstrations demanding the formation of a separate Telangana state.

Hearing the petitions, Justice K Sujana issued notices to the state government and the complainants, directing them to submit their responses. The court subsequently adjourned the matter to April 9 for further hearing.

Million March

The Million March was organised by pro-Telangana groups, including political parties, student unions, and civil society organisations, with the aim of mobilizing large-scale public support in Hyderabad.

Protesters gathered at Tank Bund despite strict police restrictions, turning the event into a powerful display of dissent.

However, the protest also witnessed tense moments, with instances of vandalism reported. Several statues along the Tank Bund were damaged, and cases were subsequently registered against various leaders and participants.

The march played a crucial role in intensifying the Telangana आंदोलन, which ultimately led to the formation of Telangana as a separate state in 2014.

The petitions filed by KCR, KTR, and Harish Rao seek legal relief from these long-pending cases, arguing for their dismissal more than a decade after the events.