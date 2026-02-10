HC declines to direct pension, plots for Telangana activists, seeks govt reply

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday, February 9, clarified that the grant of pension, house sites, or other benefits to those who participated in the Telangana statehood movement falls solely within the government’s discretion and cannot be mandated by the court in the absence of a clear policy.

Hearing a petition filed by G Nagaraju and eight others seeking directions to the state government to provide pensions and residential plots to Telangana movement participants, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy observed that no specific government policy currently exists to extend such benefits. In view of this, the court said it could not issue any binding orders.

Petitioner’s arguments

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioners argued that political parties had, on several occasions during elections, promised pensions and house sites to those who actively participated in the movement for a separate Telangana state.

The lawyer further contended that benefits had reportedly been granted to only two individuals—each allegedly receiving a 250-square-yard house site and a pension—but the relevant government orders had not been made public.

Cannot equate Telangana movement participants with freedom fighters: HC

After hearing the submissions, the judge remarked that participants in the Telangana movement could not be equated with freedom fighters who fought against British or Nizam rule, indicating that the two struggles differ in historical and legal context.

The court directed the government counsel to obtain a detailed explanation from the state regarding letters reportedly written by a district collector in connection with the issue.

The matter was adjourned to February 23 for further hearing.