Telangana HC adjourns Kancha Gachibowli land case to April 7

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has postponed to April 7 the hearing in the 400 acre Kancha Gachibowli land case.

In the hearing on Thursday, April 3, the Advocate General (AG) requested for additional time to present a counter-affidavit which was granted by the HC. Agreeing to this request, the court fixed April 7 for the next hearing and extended interim orders against any activity on the lands in question up to then.

This hearing was a follow-up of arguments on the public interest litigations (PILs) moved by the Vata Foundation and Hyderabad Central University (HCU) students, which took place a day earlier. Upon hearing the arguments, the bench had earlier adjourned the case until today, directing a one-day halt for work at the site.

Also Read Kancha Gachibowli land row: UoH students launch relay hunger strike

The matter is one of suspected encroachments and use of land issues at the Kancha Gachibowli locality that has evoked legal opposition from the environmental group as well as students’ associations.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court has also ordered a halt on the deforestation on the land as a hearing over it is also underway.