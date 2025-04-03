Telangana HC adjourns Kancha Gachibowli land case to April 7

The Advocate General (AG) requested for additional time to present a counter-affidavit.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 3rd April 2025 4:38 pm IST
Telangana HC issues notice to govt over Old City Metro alignment
Telangana High Court.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has postponed to April 7 the hearing in the 400 acre Kancha Gachibowli land case.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

In the hearing on Thursday, April 3, the Advocate General (AG) requested for additional time to present a counter-affidavit which was granted by the HC. Agreeing to this request, the court fixed April 7 for the next hearing and extended interim orders against any activity on the lands in question up to then.

This hearing was a follow-up of arguments on the public interest litigations (PILs) moved by the Vata Foundation and Hyderabad Central University (HCU) students, which took place a day earlier. Upon hearing the arguments, the bench had earlier adjourned the case until today, directing a one-day halt for work at the site.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Kancha Gachibowli land row: UoH students launch relay hunger strike

The matter is one of suspected encroachments and use of land issues at the Kancha Gachibowli locality that has evoked legal opposition from the environmental group as well as students’ associations.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court has also ordered a halt on the deforestation on the land as a hearing over it is also underway.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 3rd April 2025 4:38 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button