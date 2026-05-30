Telangana HC admits appeal against KPHB land e-auction order

Hyderabad: A two-judge vacation bench of the Telangana High Court has admitted a writ appeal challenging an interim order that allowed the Telangana Housing Board (THB) to proceed with the e-auction of a prime land parcel in KPHB Colony, Kukatpally.

The bench, comprising Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka and Justice Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy, was hearing a writ appeal filed by BSR Infra, a registered partnership firm.

The dispute relates to an e-auction notification issued by the Telangana Housing Board on May 7 for Plot No. 2 in KPHB Colony, measuring 2,420 square yards. BSR Infra had earlier challenged the notification before a single judge of the High Court and sought a stay on the auction process.

Judge declines to half e-auction

However, the single judge declined to halt the e-auction, which was scheduled for May 29. In the interim order, the court observed that staying the auction at that stage could prevent the authorities from securing a fair market value for public property and might result in a potential loss to the public exchequer.

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At the same time, the single judge clarified that while the auction could proceed, it should not be finalised and that all actions taken pursuant to the auction would remain subject to the final outcome of the writ petition.

Aggrieved by the refusal to suspend the auction proceedings, BSR Infra approached the vacation bench through a writ appeal, seeking intervention in the interim order and a direction to the Housing Board not to proceed with the auction.

During the hearing, the division bench observed that the appellant’s interests were already protected by the single judge’s order, which had made the auction process subject to the final adjudication of the writ petition.

Bench admits appeal

The bench admitted the appeal and directed the respondents to file their response in the matter. Further proceedings in the case are expected after the respondents submit their counter-affidavits.

The outcome of the case could have implications for the proposed auction of the valuable KPHB Colony land parcel and the Housing Board’s plans for its disposal.