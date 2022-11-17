Telangana HC advocates association to skip work protesting judge’s transfer

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court Advocates’ Association decided to skip work on Friday and Saturday in protest over the Supreme Court Collegium’s request to transfer Justice A Abhishek Reddy to the Patna High Court during an emergency meeting on Thursday.

The Bar Association Secretary convened a meeting at the Association Hall at 3 p.m., and another meeting was conducted there at 5 p.m. to reach this resolution. A general body meeting will be held tomorrow to discuss the matter further.

The Gujarat High Court Advocates Association made a similar choice earlier on Thursday when it chose to take an indefinite leave of absence from work in opposition to the proposed transfer of Justice Nikhil S. Kariel to the Patna High Court.

They also decided to address the Gujarat High Court judges who sit on the Supreme Court.

Hundreds of attorneys, including Senior Advocates, assembled in the courtroom of the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court this morning after learning of the announcement to voice their opposition to the decision.

Senior Attorney Mihir Thakore responded to Chief Justice (CJ) Arvind Kumar’s inquiry on their attendance in court by saying,

“With Justice Kariel’s transfer, the independence of the judiciary has died, and we are here to mark two minutes of silence for that.”

The Supreme Court Collegium suggested Justices Reddy and Kariel’s names for transfer to Patna High Court during a meeting on Wednesday night.