Telangana HC agrees to review minimum wage gazette orders

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has agreed to review its 2024 orders directing the government to publish in the official Gazette five government orders (GOs) issued between 2021 and 2022 revising minimum wages.

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka passed the orders on Friday, June 19, while hearing the government’s review petition as well as contempt petitions filed by a labour union alleging non-compliance with the court’s earlier directions.

Govt seeks review of 2024 orders

The government sought a review of the 2024 orders in light of the implementation of the Code on Wages, 2019, which came into force in November last year and replaced the Minimum Wages Act, 1948.

In its earlier ruling, the court had directed the government to publish the revised minimum wage notifications in the official Gazette, observing that such publication serves as an authentic reference for employers, workers, and enforcement agencies.

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The court had also noted that failure to publish the notifications could adversely affect the interests of workers and create scope for employers to misinterpret or misuse the wage revisions.

However, Justice Bheemapaka observed that the legal position had changed following the repeal of the Minimum Wages Act and the enforcement of the Code on Wages, 2019. Given the changed statutory framework, the court held that its earlier orders required reconsideration and allowed the government’s review petition.

The judge further observed that once the court had decided to review its earlier orders, the question of contempt would not survive. Accordingly, the contempt petitions filed by the labour union were closed.