Stop colleges from holding student certificates: Telangana HC to govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to take steps to ensure that private colleges do not withhold students’ original certificates on the pretext of pending fee reimbursement dues.

The court also suggested the establishment of a dedicated grievance redressal mechanism to address issues faced by students seeking the return of their original certificates.

Observing that students are being forced to approach the Human Rights Commission and the High Court for relief, the court said a clear dispute resolution system should be put in place to help students address their grievances.

PIL filed by ASEEM

The observations were made during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Association for Social and Economic Empowerment of Backwards Classes and Islamic Students (ASEEM) concerning the issue of pending fee reimbursement dues.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice Mohd. Moinuddin heard the matter on Thursday, June 11.

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State govt’s submission

Appearing for the state government, Additional Advocate General Imran Khan submitted that the issue of pending fee reimbursement dues was not limited to minority students but affected students across various communities. He requested the court to hear the views of other welfare departments involved in the matter.

After hearing the submissions, the bench directed that the concerned welfare departments be impleaded in the case and adjourned the hearing by three weeks.