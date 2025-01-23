Telangana HC allows BRS to hold protest at Nalgonda’s Dharna Chowk on Jan 28

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has granted permission for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to conduct a peaceful protest, known as the Rythu Maha Dharna, at Dharna Chowk in Nalgonda district on January 28.

This decision came after the BRS challenged the police’s earlier denial of permission for the protest, which was initially scheduled for January 21.

During the court proceedings, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy questioned the government’s rationale behind denying permission at a site specifically designated for protests, stating, “You named it as Dharna Chowk and you do not want dharnas to be conducted there?”

The court has set conditions for the protest, limiting attendance to 1,500 participants and scheduling it from 11 am to 2 pm.

The judge also instructed the BRS to refrain from provocative speeches or slogans and emphasized that the protest should not inconvenience the general public.

Furthermore, law enforcement was directed to take necessary measures should any law and order issues arise during the event.

The government’s counsel had previously argued that the location was a busy junction with no alternative routes to manage traffic, suggesting two other locations for the protest.

However, BRS counsel K Roopender countered that various political parties had successfully held protests at this site in the past, reinforcing its designation as a legitimate protest area.