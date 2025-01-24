Telangana HC allows Endocrine Society to join case against unsafe ORS claims

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has permitted the Endocrine Society of India, the nation’s largest professional body of endocrinologists, to join a legal case initiated by Dr. M. Sivaranjani Santhosh against companies promoting unsafe energy drinks as oral rehydration solutions (ORS).

The bench, consisting of Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice G. Radha Rani, has instructed various authorities—including those in food safety and health—to submit their responses by February 28.

Dr. Santhosh’s public interest litigation (PIL) claims that private companies are misusing the term “ORS,” which is recognized as an effective treatment for dehydration.

She highlighted that there is a World Health Organization (WHO)-approved formula for ORS powder, yet many companies are marketing energy drinks under misleading names such as ORSL, ORSL Plus, and ORS FIT.

These products, she argues, pose serious health risks, particularly to infants and children, leading to complications and even fatalities due to their misleading branding.

Senior counsel MV Durga Prasad, representing Dr. Santhosh, emphasized that the sale of these deceptive ORS products violates multiple laws, including the Indian Penal Code and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

He pointed out that despite directives from food safety authorities to address this issue, no significant action has been taken.

Dr. KVS Hari Kumar from the Endocrine Society echoed concerns over the dangers posed by these energy drinks, particularly for diabetic patients.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for March 6 to further discuss this critical public health issue.