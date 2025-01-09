Telangana HC allows medical student with criminal charges to sit for PG exams

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday, January 8, upheld a previous ruling that permits Dr. MA Saiff Ali, a medical student facing criminal charges, to participate in the upcoming PG Degree (MD/MS) regular examinations scheduled for this month.

The bench, comprised of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao, was addressing a writ appeal from Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, which contested the earlier decision made by a single judge.

The single judge had mandated the University to record Dr. Saiff Ali’s attendance from February 20, 2023, to October 3, 2023, during a period when his suspension was under dispute.

This suspension had been annulled by the court.

Dr. Saiff Ali sought the restoration of his attendance, which had been diminished due to the suspension.

The University contended that his lack of sufficient attendance rendered him ineligible for the examinations.

However, the bench ruled that the suspension order was invalid due to breaches of natural justice principles and regulatory guidelines.

While affirming the single judge’s decision, the court modified the ruling to stipulate that Dr Saiff Ali must undergo special training, if deemed necessary by the University or College, prior to being allowed to sit for the exams.