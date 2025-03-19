Medigadda collapse: Telangana HC rejects KCR’s plea

Hyderabad: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court delivered a significant ruling regarding the Kaleshwaram irrigation project, denying a plea from BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and former irrigation minister T Harish Rao to quash notices issued by a lower court over alleged irregularities.

The court directed the principal district and sessions judge of Jayashankar Bhupalpally to re-hear the case in accordance with legal protocols.

The controversy stems from a complaint filed by activist Nagavelli Rajalingamurthy, who alleged that the sinking of piers at the Medigadda barrage was due to irregularities in the project’s execution.

Initially, Rajalingamurthy approached local police seeking an investigation, but his complaint was dismissed by a magistrate who cited a lack of jurisdiction over cases involving legislators.

Subsequently, he filed a revision petition in the district court, which decided to hear the case and issued notices to KCR and others, prompting their challenge in the High Court.

In his ruling, Justice Lakshman emphasized that it was incorrect to assert that the district court lacked revisional power.

However, he noted that the district court had made some inappropriate comments in its order about wanting to send a “right message” by proceeding with the case.

The judge removed these remarks but confirmed that the district court should hear the revision plea.

KCR’s legal team also raised concerns regarding the recent murder of complainant Rajalingamurthy, arguing that this development could affect the viability of the petition.

Justice Lakshman responded that if the district court allows the revision petition and remands it back to the magistrate, KCR and his associates could address this issue under Section 256 of the Criminal Procedure Code.